Oklahoma sets another school record with Big 12 victory at Iowa State

Sooners improve to 24-0 for the first time in school history

AMES, IA — Anyone suggesting that Oklahoma might have its best softball team ever this season got a little support for their argument on Saturday.

The unanimous No. 1-ranked Sooners beat Iowa State 10-2 to improve 24-0 on the season — officially the best start in school history. Iowa State fell to 22-7.

Grace Green hit a pinch-hit home run — a two-out, three-run blast to left center field — to push the Sooners to a 10-2 lead in the sixth inning.

Grace Lyons drove in two runs on a first-inning single, and her two-out walk in the second brought in another run to make it 3-0. Taylon Snow’s single to left made it 5-0.

Lynnsie Elam hit a two-run home run in the fifth to extend the Sooners’ lead to

7-1.

After OU starter Shannon Saile struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth inning, she ran into trouble in the fifth — but the Sooners got out of it.

Carli Spelhaug led off with a home run to make it 7-2, but Saile induced a fly ball for the first out. After Mikayla Ramos walked, Saile struck out Milaysia Ochoa, then was replaced by Olivia Rains. Kinzie Hansen then threw out Ochoa trying to steal second to end the threat.

Saile finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed four walks and just two hits.

Jocelyn Alo didn’t have a hit but was issued four walks. Grace Lyons had two hits and three RBIs, Snow had two RBIs and Alo, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings each scored two runs.

Game three of the series starts at noon Sunday.