Oklahoma smashes the Cowboys, wins 16-2 at O'Brate Stadium

The Sooners trounced Oklahoma State in the first game of this weekend's Bedlam matchup

The Oklahoma Sooners stumbled into Stillwater, OK, on Friday night needing a big win to kickstart a big late season rally.

Inside O’Brate Stadium, OU got exactly what the doctor ordered, blowing out the Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-2.

The Sooners struck first with a massive third inning.

Stepping up to the plate with two outs, first baseman Tyler Hardman opened things up for OU. Singling to left field, Hardman drove in Conor McKenna and Peyton Graham. Brett Squires, Tanner Treadaway and Diego Muniz then combined for back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to abloom the Oklahoma lead to five before their third inning rally was quelled.

In their next plate appearance, Graham and Jimmy Crooks went yard on consecutive at bats to extend the Sooner lead to seven.

Oklahoma then delivered the knock-out blow in the fifth inning.

Squires turned on the full-count offering for his seventh homer of the season to lead things off for OU.

Four batters later, a Justin Mitchell sacrifice fly to deep center saw Treadaway cross home plate. After McKenna escaped a run down between third base and home, scoring off an OSU throwing error, Hardman also got in on the long ball fun, sending a three-run shot over the left field fence, giving the Sooners a 14-0 lead.

As impressive as the Oklahoma offense was, starting pitcher Wyatt Olds matched their level, carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. He was withdrawn in the sixth after Carson Carter broke logged the first Cowboy hit of the game, as Olds finished with five strikeouts while issuing eight walks on the night.

Hardman finished the game with six RBI's, batting 2-of-5. Crooks finished 3-of-3 with a pair of RBI's, McKenna hit 3-of-4 and Graham went 3-of-5 with a home run and a walk.

The Bedlam series returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park on Saturday, with the Sooners looking to clinch the weekend series at 3 p.m.