FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma softball's series with Baylor rescheduled

Originally supposed to take place April 9-11, the three game series will be condensed and played as a two game doubleheader on April 28
Author:
Publish date:

After getting postponed due to health and safety protocols, the softball series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to be a three-game series played on April 9-11, the series will be condensed into a two-game doubleheader which will be played on April 28 with the first game starting at 4 p.m. in Waco, TX.

To make room on the schedule, OU’s single game at North Texas will be moved up a day to April 27.

The Sooners will return to action this weekend as they host the Texas Longhorns at Marita Hynes Field, with OU looking remain unbeaten on the season.

Game one between the No. 1-ranked Sooners and the No. 7/8-rated Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night. Games two and three on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. 

Rattler, Spencer_
Football

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler still growing, but now embraces his role as a leader

Jennings, Lyons_KUG3
Other Sooners

Oklahoma softball's series with Baylor rescheduled

Kelley, Jordan
Football

Several veterans have impressed Lincoln Riley this spring practice

De'Vion Harmon
Basketball

Report: Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon enters the transfer portal

Alondes Williams vs. Texas Longhorns
Basketball

Report: Fifth Oklahoma player enters the transfer portal

Riley-Mayfield - laugh-HORIZ
Football

Thursdays with Mora: How does Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley work his quarterback magic?

WGYM - Emma LaPinta
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Emma LaPinta named Big 12 co-Scholar Athlete of the Year in gymnastics

Screen Shot 2021-04-10 at 7.58.46 PM
Other Sooners

Oklahoma sweeps two from Texas Southern