Oklahoma softball's series with Baylor rescheduled

Originally supposed to take place April 9-11, the three game series will be condensed and played as a two game doubleheader on April 28

After getting postponed due to health and safety protocols, the softball series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to be a three-game series played on April 9-11, the series will be condensed into a two-game doubleheader which will be played on April 28 with the first game starting at 4 p.m. in Waco, TX.

To make room on the schedule, OU’s single game at North Texas will be moved up a day to April 27.

The Sooners will return to action this weekend as they host the Texas Longhorns at Marita Hynes Field, with OU looking remain unbeaten on the season.

Game one between the No. 1-ranked Sooners and the No. 7/8-rated Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night. Games two and three on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.