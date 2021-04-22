FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma softball's weekend series against Texas Tech altered

Friday's contest agains the Red Raiders will be pushed back a day, creating a Saturday double-header at Marita Hynes Field
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma softball’s weekend plans have been adjusted once again.

The Sooners will still host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a three-game set this weekend, however the Friday contest against the Red Raiders will now be moved to double-header on Saturday.

The pair of games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

OU’s Saturday matchup with Texas Tech had already been altered earlier on Thursday, but now first pitch had to be moved back again to accommodate for the pair of games.

Sunday’s game remains unchanged, scheduled to start at 12 p.m. in Norman.

All three games will still be broadcast on SoonerSports.tv, and air on The Franchise 2- 1560 AM. 

SB - Brooke Vestal
Other Sooners

Oklahoma softball's weekend series against Texas Tech altered

Jennie Baranczyk Introductory Press Conference
Other Sooners

Newly minted Oklahoma women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk makes pair of coaching hires

Nicole Mendes
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Softball announces schedule changes

Mario Williams
Football

Early enrollee Mario Williams already turning heads at Oklahoma

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Spencer_Rattler_Oklahoma_OklahomaState_112120_2
Football

Thursdays with Mora: Why 'There's something different about' Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler

Robert Congel
Football

Oklahoma transfer Robert Congel settling in for his third chance in college football

Cale Gundy - OB presser
Football

Oklahoma's Cale Gundy: Recruiters are "exploring things ... that have never happened before"

W-Josh Ellison 2
Football

How a Sooners RB legend helped land one of Oklahoma's top defensive linemen