Oklahoma softball's weekend series against Texas Tech altered

Friday's contest agains the Red Raiders will be pushed back a day, creating a Saturday double-header at Marita Hynes Field

Oklahoma softball’s weekend plans have been adjusted once again.

The Sooners will still host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a three-game set this weekend, however the Friday contest against the Red Raiders will now be moved to double-header on Saturday.

The pair of games will be played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

OU’s Saturday matchup with Texas Tech had already been altered earlier on Thursday, but now first pitch had to be moved back again to accommodate for the pair of games.

Sunday’s game remains unchanged, scheduled to start at 12 p.m. in Norman.

All three games will still be broadcast on SoonerSports.tv, and air on The Franchise 2- 1560 AM.