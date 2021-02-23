Oklahoma sophomore takes Big 12 honor

At Kansas, Carmen Corley trailed 5-0 and rallied to win the set and the match

After a remarkable comeback victory at Kansas, Oklahoma sophomore Carmen Corley has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Corley took down a ranked opponent at No. 1 singles as she put together the ultimate comeback to defeat No. 81 Sonia Smagina.

Carmen Corley OU Athletics

Corley won the first set 6-4, but trailed 5-0 in the second before winning five straight games to tie things at 5-all and ultimately force a tiebreaker, which she won 7-6 (6). The victory was good for Corley's second over a ranked opponent this season.

Additionally, Corley and her doubles partner Ivana Corley flew past Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni in doubles, 6-2, for their sixth straight this season. The duo is 26-1 in matches together since Carmen joined the OU roster in January 2020.

The award is Corley's second this season (Jan. 26) and the third of her career.

Corley and the Sooners return to the court Saturday as they host SMU at noon.