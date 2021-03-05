Oklahoma streak ends at TCU

FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
NORMAN — Oklahoma put its winning streak on the line and took TCU to the wire, but the Sooners fell 83-79.

Madi Williams missed a 3-pointer for the lead in the final seconds at Lloyd Noble Center before TCU scored at the end.

Gabby Gregory matched her season-high with 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Williams and Taylor Robertson each scored 14 for the Sooners.

TCU's Lauren Heard exploded for 31 points and was one rebound shy of a triple-double as she tallied nine rebounds and 11 steals.

Freshman Skylar Vann scored 13 points, her third straight game in double figures.

The Sooners were coming off a season-best three-game winning streak.

Both teams were hot from the floor. OU (11-11 overall, 8-9 Big 12) shot 51 percent while the Horned Frogs (9-13, 4-13) shot 48 percent (30-of-62).

The Sooners are home to host Kansas State on Sunday in the regular season finale, 3 p.m. tip on FSOK.

