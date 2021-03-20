Oklahoma takes down Houston

Strong pitching by Wyatt Olds and 13 hits from the Sooner lineup extends OU's winning streak to four straight games

NORMAN — Sophomore Wyatt Olds got in the win column with six strong innings and Oklahoma smacked 13 hits in a 7-2 victory over Houston on Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Jimmy Crooks and Conor McKenna had two hits and two RBIs, and Tanner Tredaway, Diego Muniz and Brandon Zaragoza each logged two hits for the Sooners (10-7), who won their fourth in a row.

Having Olds (1-2) contributing to the winning streak may have come just in time: the Sooners open Big 12 Conference play next week at Texas.

Diego Muniz Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Olds allowed just four hits and one run while striking out 10 and issuing just one walk. He was followed by solid relief innings from Carson Carter, Luke Taggart and closer Jason Ruffcorn, who combined to allow just one run on two hits. Taggart and Ruffcorn each struck out the side in their one inning of work.

Houston got off to a 1-0 lead with a solo home run off Olds in the second inning, but the Sooners tied it when Zaragoza drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch that scored Tredaway.

OU made it 2-1 in the third when Crooks hit a solo home run down the right field line.

In the sixth, Zaragoza’s one-out single brought one Muniz and Tredaway and put Oklahoma on top 4-1.

Crooks added an RBI single in the sixth inning to score Kendall Pettis for a 5-1 lead, and after the Cougars got a run back off Carter, McKenna singled through the left side with two out to score two runs and put the Sooners up 7-2.

The series continues Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) in Norman.