Oklahoma takes down No. 1 Arkansas

Sooners closer Jason Ruffcorn strikes out the side with two runners on to end it

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — With the tying run at the plate and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, Oklahoma closer Jason Ruffcorn struck out the side and preserved the Sooners’ dramatic 8-5 road victory Tuesday at No. 1-ranked Arkansas.

Playing before a raucous crowd of 5,735 at Baum Stadium, Ruffcorn and Jaret Godman backed up six solid innings from starter Braden Carmichael (3-0) by giving up just one run over the final three innings. Ruffcorn threw 101 pitches and struck out seven, Godman struck out three, and Ruffcorn finished with a flurry to earn his first save of the season.

OU improved to 9-7, while Arkansas fell to 12-2.

Jason Ruffcorn OU Athletics

OU erupted for five runs in the third inning, then tacked on one in the fourth and two more in the sixth to spell the difference.

After Arkansas scored twice in the first, Kendall Pettis’ two-run single brought home Conor McKenna and Tyler Hardman to tied it and kickstarted OU’s big third inning. Breydon Daniel’s two-run home run to left plated Pettis and put the Sooners up 4-2, and Peyton Graham’s single up the middle scored Brandon Zaragoza to make it 5-2.

In the fourth, Tanner Tredaway’s line drive to left was deep enough to bring in Tyler Hardman for a 6-2 Oklahoma lead.

And in the sixth, Jimmy Crooks came home on a bases-loaded wild pitch to put OU up 7-2, and Diego Muniz’ single to center scored McKenna to give the Sooners ahead 8-2.

The Razorbacks got home runs from Brady Slavens in the sixth and Robert Moore in the eighth, and put two runners on to start the ninth before Ruffcorn struck out Cullen Smith, Ethan Bates and Zack Gregory to end it.