Oklahoma tees off today in prestigious East Lake Cup

Oklahoma puts its No. 1 ranking on the line this week as the Sooners tee off at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta.

The East Lake Cup is one of collegiate golf’s most prestigious events, taking place at the historic East Lake Country Club, home of the TOUR Championship, and featuring four of the nation’s top men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Sooners face off against No. 2 Pepperdine, No. 3 Texas and No. 6 Texas Tech.

“Whenever you get to a place like East Lake, your goal and expectation is to win,” head coach Ryan Hybl said. “Our goal is to win in stroke play on Monday and then get ready to go for match play. We’ ll get to where we need to be, because these guys are a veteran group with a lot of experience, and they came here to win.”

OU will look to All-American Quade Cummins to put up some low numbers as he has done all season. Cummins has not finished outside the top-10 in an event since his junior season.

Joining Cummins in the five man three additional All-American selections including junior Logan McCallister who is currently ranked fourth in the country. Also looking to continue his strong season is transfer Johnathon Brightwell, ranked seventh nationally by Golfweek.

The event will begin with 18 holes of stroke play with an individual champion crowned on Monday. The Sooners will then prepare for matchplay on Wednesday to decide the team winner.

The East Lake Cup will be broadcast nationally on Golf Channel beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday. Garrett Rebrand will get things started for the Sooners with his tee time scheduled for 10:55 a.m.

