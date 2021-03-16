FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo earns Big 12 honor

Senior slugger mashed eight home runs last week with 13 RBIs
Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo continued her dominant start to the 2021 season and was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

Powering the Sooners to five wins and a 22-0 start with a sweep of the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City last week, Alo ripped six home runs, going 7-for-17 with 10 RBIs and 25 total bases. 

Coach Patty Gasso's prolific senior from Hawaii batted .412 with a 1.471 slugging percentage. Alo hit two home runs in OU's midweek win over UT-Arlington, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. 

She has hit at least one home run in six consecutive games and 18 of OU's 22 contests. Her season total of 19 home runs paces the NCAA and batting average of .547 leads all players that have played at least 20 games. She also has a 36-game hitting streak going.

Oklahoma will host the Mexican National Team this weekend in an exhibition series at Marita Hynes Field. Limited-capacity tickets are sold out.

