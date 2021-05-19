Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named Finalist for Player of the Year

The Sooner Slugger looks to become the second OU player since Keilani Ricketts to be named USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year.
Jocelyn Alo may have to make more room in her trophy cabinet.

The Oklahoma star has been named one of the three finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the year.

Already the Big 12 Player of the Year, Alo leads the nation in home runs (27), slugging percentage (1.120), is second in the nation in RBI’s (75) and boasts the fifth best batting average in the country (.479).

Earlier this season, she set the OU program record for consecutive games with a hit, reaching 40 games from Feb. 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021.

Alo is just 14 home runs shy of tying the career home run record, set at 95 bombs by former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain.

The product of Hauula, HI, homered in 25 of Oklahoma’s 47 games this season, launching two grand slams and logging two multi-home run games.

She has only failed to reach base on one occasion this season.

Alo’s teammate, freshman Tiare Jennings, was also named in the top 10 for the player of the year, but Jennings fell short of being named a top three finalist.

Former Sooner great Keilani Ricketts won the award in 2012 and 2013 for her exploits in the circle and at the plate. Sydney Romero made the top three as well for Oklahoma in 2019, though she ultimately didn’t win the award.

The USA Softball Collegiate player of the Year winner will be announced on June 1. 

