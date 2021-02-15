Oklahoma's season opener postponed and moved, with a new opponent

Sooners will now play Wichita State in Round Rock, TX; home opener set for March

BB: Season opener postponed, moved

Winter weather has completely changed the opening weekend for Oklahoma baseball.

The Sooners were scheduled to host Southern in a three-game series at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Feb. 19.

Now OU will attempt to play Wichita State in Round Rock, TX, on Feb. 20.

OU’s home opener will now be played on March 9 against UT-Arlington.

FULL OU SCHEDULE

The Shockers and Sooners will start a doubleheader at noon on Feb. 20, and then try to play a third game on Feb. 21.

OU was projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll behind Texas Tech, TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.