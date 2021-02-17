FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma's series with Wichita State canceled

Sooners and Shockers were scheduled to play three in Round Rock, but winter forced a cancellation
Jason Ruffcorn

Winter wins again.

Oklahoma’s season opening baseball series against Wichita State has been canceled.

The Sooners and Shockers were scheduled to play a three-game this weekend at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX, but winter weather and related issues with the facility forced forced the series to be called off.

OU is working to schedule a new series for this weekend, according to a press release.

Fans who purchased tickets for these games may contact the Round Rock Express for refund information at tickets@rrexpress.com.

