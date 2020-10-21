OU golf heats up for third-place finish in Big 12 fall finale

The Oklahoma men’s golf team posted a red hot score of 283 Tuesday to finish third at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, TX.

The tough course conditions caused the Sooners to struggle early as they sat in eighth heading into the final 36 holes. Head coach Ryan Hybl’s team was resilient over the last two days, posting a combined score of 1-over-par to move up to third in the final event of the Big 12 Conference's Fall Series.

“Today was a very solid day on the golf course,” Hybl said. “To have three guys under par at Maridoe is a great accomplishment and to not count a score over par is a nice way to end the event.”

It was OU's 16th top-five finish in its last 17 events.

Redshirt senior Quade Cummins had another standout performance for the Sooners, posting a total score of 220 (+4) and a final round 71 to finish ninth. This is the 16th top-10 finish for Cummins in his career and he has not finished outside of the top 20 since his junior season.

Graduate transfer Jonathan Brightwell (222, +6) was bogey-free round Tuesday with a 69 (-3), which pushed the All-American from 36th on the leaderboard to a tie for 13th Tuesday. Brightwell's was the only round of the day without a bogey.

The No. 2-ranked Sooners head to Atlanta next for the East Lake Cup to take on the nation’s best in an NCAA Championship-style event featuring the top four teams in the nation. OU tees off Monday.

