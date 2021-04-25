FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Shannon Saile powers another Oklahoma shutout

Senior strikes out 13 in a complete game shutout as Sooners sweep doubleheader from Texas Tech
NORMAN — Senior Shannon Saile struck out 13 and scattered three hits in a seven-inning complete game shutout in a 5-0 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Marita Hynes Field.

Saile walked just two batters and faced four over the minimum as the Sooners swept a Big 12 Conference doubleheader with their second shutout of the day. OU won the opener 15-0.

Tiare Jennings went 3-for-3, Kinzie Hansen had two hits, and Jennings and Jana Johns combined for two RBIs apiece as the No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 36-1 overall and 11-0 in Big 12 play.

Saile (11-0) threw 104 pitches on the night, including 70 strikes, as the Red Raider bats were quiet.

On the other side, Tech senior pitcher Erin Edmoundson (7-9) kept the powerful OU lineup in check, limiting the Sooners to just eight hits and three walks in her six-inning complete game loss.

