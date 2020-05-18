Sooners Add Virginia Tech Transfer

By OU Media Relations

OU wrestling just got a little bit better.

Head coach Lou Rosselli on Monday announced the transfer of two-time NCAA qualifier Mitch Moore to the Sooners' roster.

Moore comes to Norman from Virginia Tech, where he was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 after going 18-9 on the mat and finishing 141-pound runner-up at the ACC Championship and earning an NCAA berth. His 10 falls as a freshman were the 10th most in a single season in Virginia Tech history.

As a sophomore in 2020, Moore went 18-9 again and was 11-2 in dual action. He led the Hokies with six pins and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.

“We’re really excited to welcome Mitch to our OU family,” Rosselli said in an OU press release. “He’s been successful at this level and he will help us build our program to an elite level.”

The St. Paris, Ohio, product is expected to compete for the Sooners at 149 pounds.

Oklahoma returns nine starters from a 2019-20 campaign that saw six Sooners qualify for the NCAA Championship.

