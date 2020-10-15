Sooners to host several NCAA postseason events between 2023 and 2025

The University of Oklahoma announced in a Wednesday night press release that it will host three NCAA regional events between 2023 and 2025.

Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club will play host to a men’s golf regional in 2023 and a women’s golf regional in 2025, while the Lloyd Noble Center will be the home of a women’s gymnastics’ regional in 2023.

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club is the home of both the Oklahoma men’s and women’s golf programs, and has hosted both men’s and women’s regionals in recent memory. OU’s home course is ranked No. 6 on Golfweek’s “Best Campus Courses” list.

Jimmie Austin last hosted a men’s regional in 2018, when the Sooners took home the regional crown.

“We value our golf course as a championship venue, and we’re thrilled that the NCAA continues to view Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club the same way,” head men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl said. “We look forward to hosting the regional in 2023 and our guys will be excited for the opportunity to play.”

The course last played host to a NCAA women’s golf regional in 2019, when the Sooners’ then-sophomore, Kaitlin Milligan, tied for the individual crown.

“We’re excited to host the 2025 NCAA Regional Championship,” head women’s golf coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said. “It takes a lot of people to put on a championship and we’re so grateful to have Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club as our home course. We can’t wait to showcase one of the premier courses in collegiate golf.”

OU will host a NCAA women’s gymnastics’ regional for the sixth time when postseason competition comes to Lloyd Noble Center in 2023. The Sooners have won the regional the last three times that Oklahoma has hosted, most recently in 2015. Oklahoma was slated to host its sixth regional in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always an honor to be selected to host postseason championships,” said OU head coach K.J. Kindler. “OU missed the chance in 2020 after the season was canceled and the diligence of the committee to send it back to Norman is respected and appreciated. Programs across the country leap at the chance to have that home advantage and Sooner fans can expect an intense championship that entertains from beginning to end. I know our team will be pumped.”

In addition to these events, Oklahoma is scheduled to host the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City annually and the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships in 2022.

