Top-ranked Oklahoma improves to 20-0

The Sooners beat Houston and Kansas City at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City behind more good pitching and Jocelyn Alo's ongoing assault on the record books

OKLAHOMA CITY — Top-ranked Oklahoma run-ruled Houston and rallied against Kansas City in the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday in a softball doubleheader at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Sooners (20-0) got three home runs in a 9-1 victory over the Cougars — Jocelyn Alo, Grace Lyons and Taylon Snow each hit one — and Shannon Saile and Alanna Thiede combined for five innings in the circle.

Snow drove in four runs with a three-run homer in the top of the first that put the Sooners up 5-0, and then added a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to make it 9-1.

Jayda Coleman had two hits and Lyons had two RBIs.

Saile started and pitched three scoreless innings without a hit, but did allow five walks.

In the second game, Giselle Juarez pitched a complete game, striking out six and giving up two runs on three hits and a pair of walks.

Kansas City (formerly UMKC) jumped on top early by scoring twice in the szexond inning on a two-run home run.

Alo homered again in the second game, keying a fifth-inning rally.

With OU still trailing 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Nicole Mendes started the rally with a single, and moved to third on a single by Mackenzie Donihoo. After a pitching change, Grace Green singled up the middle to tie it at 2-2.

Tiare Jennings kept the rally going with a double to right to score Jana Johns, and Alo’s two-run shot to left center — her 17th in just 20 games and her 34th consecutive game with a hit, believed to be a program record — put the Sooners on top 5-2.

OU added a run in the sixth when Jennings’ sac fly brought home Mendes.

The Sooners will play twice more in OKC on Sunday against Liberty.