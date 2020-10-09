Oklahoma volleyball takes No. 2 Baylor to five sets, but falls in Waco

Sooner Volleyball dropped a heartbreaker to the second ranked-Baylor Bears in Waco Thursday night, falling 3-2 in a five-set contest.

Baylor took the first two sets but Oklahoma battled back to win the next two and force a decisive fifth set. In the end Baylor would take the final set by a score of 15-13 to win the match.

The Sooners held their ground defensively, leading the Bears 61-56 in digs. Freshman Guewe Diouf was a bright spot, accounting for 13 of those digs while racking up a team high 20 kills.

Grace Taplash was a standout performer as well notching a double-double with 11 digs and 42 assists, a career high for the sophomore.

Oklahoma will have another opportunity to get the job done against the Bears Friday night at 6 p.m. in Waco.

