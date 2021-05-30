WCWS Matchup Set: Oklahoma Gets underdog James Madison

The Sooners and Dukes rank 1-2 nationally in winning percentage this season.

It's David versus Goliath at Hall of Fame Stadium. Sort of.

Oklahoma will be a heavy favorite when the Sooners start the Women's College World Series this week in Oklahoma City.

OU takes on underdog James Madison in an 11 a.m. game Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

While No. 1 overall seed OU (50-2) has been ranked No. 1 for almost the entire season and is making its 14th WCWS appearance in pursuit of its fifth national championship, the Dukes are making their first ever trip to OKC.

James Madison isn't that much of an underdog. The Dukes (39-2) have the nation's second-best win-loss percentage (.951), behind only Oklahoma. JMU won the Colonial Athletic Association with a 17-1 regular season record and is coming off its second straight postseason victory after eliminating No. 9-seed Missouri by winning two of three in the Columbia Super Regional.

JMU's top player is senior pitcher Odicci Alexander, who pitched complete-game victories over the Tigers this weekend and ranked seventh nationally with a 1.07 earned run average going into this weekend's action.

Oklahoma is coming off a sweep of No. 16-seed Washington and All-American pitcher Gabbie Plain on Friday and Saturday at the Norman Super Regional. The Sooners are 5-0 this postseason, with three run-rule victories.