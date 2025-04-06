Report: Former Oklahoma Forward Finds New Home at Missouri
Former Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather has found a new home.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Northweather will be returning to his home state to play for Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers.
Northweather entered the transfer portal on March 24 after spending the past three seasons in Norman.
This season, Northweather appeared in 30 games and averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
He gained more playing time towards the end of the regular season and during post season play due to Sam Godwin being out with a knee injury.
It will be a homecoming for Northweather as he will continue his college career just 31 miles away from his hometown of Jefferson City.
The former Gatorade Missouri player of the year joins a Missouri team who jumped back into the national spotlight with a 22-12 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.
Northweather is one of four Sooners to enter the transfer portal this offseason and the second that has decided their new home. Following Jacob Fredson-Cole who announced last week he was headed to McNeese State,
Head coach Porter Moser is going to have his work cut out for him in the transfer portal with only three returners and three incoming freshman currently expected to be on the roster next season.