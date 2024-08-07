Report: Oklahoma Wide Receiver Injured During Practice
The Sooners reportedly suffered a blow early in fall camp.
SoonerScoop’s George Stoia reported late Tuesday night that Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson injured his knee during the Sooners’ fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday. Gibson will undergo an MRI to determine how serious the injury is, according to Stoia.
Gibson, a junior, has played with the Sooners all three seasons. He caught 15 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns last season as a junior. The 6-foot-5 Gibson was expected to take on a bigger role in the offense this season with Jackson Arnold at quarterback.
He was a consensus 4-star prospect out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla. Rivals touted him as high as the 10th best wide receiver in the 2022 class. Gibson also had offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL) and others. He committed to Florida before flipping to the Sooners.
OU has already taken some hits at receiver. Jalil Farooq injured his foot during OU’s spring game but has been practicing. Andrel Anthony has still not fully recovered from tearing his ACL last season against Texas.