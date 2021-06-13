Jocelyn Alo Named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year

The reigning USA Softball Player of the Year added another award to her trophy cabinet.

Jocelyn Alo has laid claim to another award.

The senior has been named the Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year.

Named for the legendary Jim Thorpe, the award is given to the most accomplished and versatile athletes of modern sports.

Leading her team to the National Championship, Alo rewrote OU and NCAA record books in 2021.

Setting new program records for home runs (34), batting average (.475) and total bases (203), Alo was a key cog in the Oklahoma hitting machine which set a new NCAA record for home runs in a single season.

It was Alo who hit the record breaking home run, launching the team’s 159th blast of the season against Florida State in Game 2 of the WCWS Championship Series.

Alo joins former Sooners Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, Gerald McCoy, Jason White and Brady Manek as others who have won the award.