OKC Spark Signs Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo

The WPF team in Oklahoma City has landed the game's biggest young star.

Softball’s biggest star is coming home.

The Oklahoma Spark announced Thursday that former Oklahoma superstar Jocelyn Alo is “coming home.”

“The queen will reign in OKC,” the Spark tweeted.

Alo shattered the all-time NCAA softball career home run record last year (122) as she powered the Sooners to back-to-back College World Series national championships. In her final two seasons in Norman, the Sooners were 56-4 and 59-3.

The Spark will begin play in June 2023.

Alo was the WPF’s No. 1 overall draft pick last summer and played for the Smash It Sports Vipers.

