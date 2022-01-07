Skip to main content
Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Selected to USA National Team

Hansen hit .438 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI to help the Sooners win the national title in 2021.

One of Oklahoma’s biggest contributors and leaders is taking her game to the global level.

Sooners catcher Kinzie Hansen was one of the 15 players selected for the USA National Team on Friday.

This roster of 15 players, with the three replacement players if needed, will play in the World Games from July 7-17 in Birmingham, AL.

Hansen’s abilities on the field are obvious as she is an elite two-way player for Patty Gasso and Oklahoma.

In 2021, she pounded the ball to the tune of a .438 batting average with 24 home runs and 66 RBI - all while playing an elite-level defense at catcher.

Hansen also serves as one the biggest leaders on the team both vocally and through example, making her a staple of the program and a large reason for the success and run to the title last season.

While she will be certainly excited for the opportunity to play for Team USA this summer, the goal first is to repeat as national champions with the Sooners who begin play in just over a month on Feb. 10 against UC Santa Barbara. 

