Oklahoma Gets First SEC Softball Schedule

The four-time defending national champions Sooners will play their first season in the SEC after OU officially left the Big 12 this past summer.

Dekota Gregory

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma softball team has its first ever SEC slate now. 

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released OU’s conference schedule. It will be the Sooners’ first season in the SEC after OU officially left the Big 12 this past summer. 

Here’s the full schedule:

Dates

Opponent

Location

March 7-9

South Carolina

Norman

March 14-16

Arkansas

Fayetteville

March 21-23

Missouri

Columbia

March 28-30

Tennessee

Norman

April 12-14

Alabama

Tuscaloosa

April 18-20

Mississippi State

Norman

April 25-27

Texas

Norman

May 1-3

Florida

Gainseville

The Sooners will start their time in the SEC at Love’s Field against South Carolina on March 7-9. Then, OU won’t go too far for its first SEC road trip to Arkansas on March 14-16, followed by another shorter trek to Missouri on March 21-23. Other road trips include Alabama (April 12-14) and Florida (May 1-3). 

OU will host Tennessee (March 28-30), Mississippi State (April 18-20) and Texas for the Red River Rivalry and Women’s College World Series Championship Series rematch on April 25-27. 

The Sooners also get an off weekend the first week of April. 

The SEC tournament will be May 6-10 at Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia, a long way away from Oklahoma City, where the Sooners have traditionally played in the Big 12 tournament. 

The Sooners, though, more than likely, will eventually still get to play postseason softball in OKC in 2025 for the Women’s College World Series. OU is looking for its fifth straight national title under Patty Gasso after winning four in a row. 

Last season, OU went 59-7 and was 22-5 in conference play in its final season in the Big 12. Eight players will return from that championship team.

