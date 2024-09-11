Oklahoma Gets First SEC Softball Schedule
The Oklahoma softball team has its first ever SEC slate now.
The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released OU’s conference schedule. It will be the Sooners’ first season in the SEC after OU officially left the Big 12 this past summer.
Here’s the full schedule:
Dates
Opponent
Location
March 7-9
South Carolina
Norman
March 14-16
Arkansas
Fayetteville
March 21-23
Missouri
Columbia
March 28-30
Tennessee
Norman
April 12-14
Alabama
Tuscaloosa
April 18-20
Mississippi State
Norman
April 25-27
Texas
Norman
May 1-3
Florida
Gainseville
The Sooners will start their time in the SEC at Love’s Field against South Carolina on March 7-9. Then, OU won’t go too far for its first SEC road trip to Arkansas on March 14-16, followed by another shorter trek to Missouri on March 21-23. Other road trips include Alabama (April 12-14) and Florida (May 1-3).
OU will host Tennessee (March 28-30), Mississippi State (April 18-20) and Texas for the Red River Rivalry and Women’s College World Series Championship Series rematch on April 25-27.
The Sooners also get an off weekend the first week of April.
The SEC tournament will be May 6-10 at Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Georgia, a long way away from Oklahoma City, where the Sooners have traditionally played in the Big 12 tournament.
The Sooners, though, more than likely, will eventually still get to play postseason softball in OKC in 2025 for the Women’s College World Series. OU is looking for its fifth straight national title under Patty Gasso after winning four in a row.
Last season, OU went 59-7 and was 22-5 in conference play in its final season in the Big 12. Eight players will return from that championship team.