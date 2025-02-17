All Sooners

Oklahoma Revises Home Tournament Schedule Due to Weather Concerns

With cold weather in the forecast later in the week, the Sooners will now play their home tournament from Saturday to Monday.

Bryan Terry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s home tournament, originally scheduled for the end of this week, has been pushed back.

The 10-game tournament, initially slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, will now be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Sooners will open the tournament against Abilene Christian on Saturday at noon before battling Bowling Green at 2:30 p.m. OU plays two games again on Sunday, when the Sooners face Wichita State and Tulsa at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Oklahoma closes the home tourney with a rematch against ACU on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

All five of Oklahoma’s games in the tournament will be played at Love’s Field, while Marita Hynes Field — OU’s home stadium from 2004-2024 — will host several games between the other competing schools. Gates will open at the stadiums 90 minutes before the first pitch of the first game on that day.

Oklahoma, ranked No. 3, is 10-0 early in the 2025 season. At the Getterman Classic in Waco last weekend, the Sooners won four games, beating Hofstra and No. 24 Baylor twice.

The Sooners have won the last four Division I softball national championships and have won eight in the program’s history.

