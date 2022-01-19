Oklahoma Selected No. 1 in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Sooners were unanimously selected as the No. 1 team in the country in D1Softball's preseason rankings on Tuesday.

After claiming another national title in 2021, Oklahoma softball is recharged and ready to attempt a repeat in 2022.

Amazingly, despite having a historic campaign a year ago, the Sooners seemed poised to be every bit as good, if not better, again in the new season.

As one might expect, the preseason love is all on Patty Gasso’s squad, with Oklahoma being tabbed as the preseason Big 12 favorite by the league’s coaches on Wednesday.

This comes just one day after the Sooners were unanimously selected as the No. 1 team in the country in D1Softball’s preseason poll.

Needless to say, OU enters the season as a heavy favorite to be in Oklahoma City at season’s end and playing for another championship in the Women’s College World Series.

Just behind the Sooners in the Big 12 poll is in-state foe Oklahoma State, who bring loads of talent of their own to the table with a No. 3 ranking in D1Softball’s poll.

Bedlam will certainly provide national intrigue this year, as the two teams are clearly expected to be among the very best in the country and look to easily be the two top contenders for the Big 12 crown.

Oklahoma will begin their national title defense in just over three weeks on Thursday, Feb. 10 at UC Santa Barbara.