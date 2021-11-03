Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Oklahoma's Big 12 Softball Schedule Released

    The Sooners will look to capture their 10th straight Big 12 regular season title as their days are numbered in the conference.
    Oklahoma’s conference slate for the upcoming softball season has been released.

    Patty Gasso’s Sooners will be looking to capture their 10th straight Big 12 regular season title in 2021.

    OU's home slate this season is headlined by the Bedlam series, which will see all three contests return to Norman. 

    Their march through the conference will start Marita Hynes Field as the Sooners host the Baylor Bears from March 25-27.

    Then Oklahoma will head to Texas Tech from April 8-10, followed up by a series against the Longhorns in Austin from April 7-9.

    The following weekend, Oklahoma will return home to host the Iowa State Cyclones, before hitting the road one last time in conference play to face the Kansas Jayhawks.

    The defending National Champions will close the regular season at home in a three-game set against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. All three games will be played in Norman after the Cowgirls broke with a tradition dating back to 1997 last year, strong-arming the Sooners into playing the entire series in Stillwater instead of splitting the games up between Norman, Oklahoma City and Stillwater as the programs have done in the past.

    The Big 12 season will close with the conference tournament, which will be played from May 12-14 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma will hope to win their fifth straight conference tournament, as the Sooners have won the event every year since it returned.

    Oklahoma’s full 2022 softball schedule hasn’t been released yet at this time. 

