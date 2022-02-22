Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named National Player of the Week

The Sooner senior tied Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA career home run record last week and will look to set her self apart this weekend in California.

After making national news for tying an NCAA record, Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo was recognized Tuesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as this week’s National Player of the Week.

The award, presented by Louisville Slugger, goes to Alo after she hit five home runs last weekend in the Houston Classic and tied Sooners legend Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career home run record.

Also was also named Big 12 Conference player of the week.

Alo’s fifth blast at Cougar Stadium was the 95th of her career. She also took sole ownership of the Sooners’ career RBIs record, previously held by Chamberlain at 254.

Read More

Alo batted .600 last weekend with 11 RBIs and seven extra base hits, slugging 1.733 and registering 26 total bases and leading No. 1 OU to five run-rule victories. Alo was the national and Big 12 player of the year last year and helped lead the Sooners to the program’s fifth national championship.

Alo hit four home runs across two games on Saturday, including two in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

This season, Alo has seven home runs and is batting .500 with 18 runs batted in.

Alo will try for No. 96 this weekend when Oklahoma return to California for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs. The Sooners play Cal State-Fullerton, Long Beach State, No. 10 Arizona, No. 17 Tennessee and Utah.

FloSoftball will carry the broadcast, and all games can be heard or streamed on The Franchise 2 (103.3 FM/1560 AM/TheFranchiseOK.com).

Alo interview v. FSU 3-1
Softball

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named National Player of the Week

By John E. Hoover
1 hour ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Men's Basketball

Shorthanded Oklahoma Vying for Season Sweep of No. 9 Texas Tech

By Ryan Chapman
6 hours ago
USATSI_2046025
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma DL C.J. Ah You Joining Texas Tech Coaching Staff

By Josh Callaway
16 hours ago
MBB - Bijan Cortes, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Looking to Freshman Trio in Elijah Harkless' Absence

By Ryan Chapman
23 hours ago
Jalen Hill Zoom 2-21
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Zoom

By John E. Hoover
23 hours ago
Porter Moser Zoom 2-21
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Zoom

By John E. Hoover
23 hours ago
FB - Dillon Gabriel, UCF Knights
Football

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Explains Why Jeff Lebby is the Perfect Fit

By Ryan Chapman
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17714946
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Get Back on Track Against Michigan

By Josh Callaway
Feb 20, 2022