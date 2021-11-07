Oklahoma's New Stadium Will be a Palace Made in Patty Gasso's Image

The OU softball coach has been planning the amenities at Love's Field for years.

Love’s Field is going to be a palace.

Patty Gasso is going to make sure of that.

A $9 million donation is going to make Gasso’s dreams of a new stadium reality. And Gasso is going to have a hand in almost every detail of the stadium once it’s completed, a big difference from when the Sooners moved into Marita Hynes Field back in 1998.

“The process is still ongoing,” Gasso said in her Zoom press conference after Love’s Field was announced. “But I definitely had more say in this than I did with Marita Hynes stadium. I really had zero because I didn't know about stadiums back then. … When they built Marita Hynes, it was done behind the scenes with me not really involved.”

Now, Gasso will be right in the middle of the process, a job she said that she’s spent a long time preparing for.

“I really want my handprints on this,” Gasso said. “I have been to a lot of stadiums. I know what our needs are. So myself, my staff are working with architects, along with our administration.”

For years, Gasso said she’s been paying close attention to every detail of any stadium she’s been in, searching for ideas on what exact features she’d want in an eventual stadium of her own.

The OU staff has drawn from stadiums far and wide, doing online research as well as taking visits on the ground.

Two stadiums Gasso said she’s paid close attention to are at Baylor and Texas A&M, where the Sooner staff has taken sight visits to tour the facilities, take photos and document the fine details.

“I would take pictures and make notes and keep those notes in my folders,” Gasso said. “That's directly towards new stadium. So I've been collecting a lot of information for a while.

“What I'm looking for is functionality, and just a lot of the little things that are going to make a difference for our coaching staff. I want the team area to be very comfortable, yet kind of a wow factor for them.”

Gasso isn’t just looking at designing the field, either. She wants to ensure that the new 44,000-square-foot facility has everything the team needs from indoor practice amenitirs, meeting rooms, medical facilities, a dazzling club house and room to display all the trophies and accomplishments won by the program for recruits.

“A lot of programs put all their money in building your stadium up as high as you can get it,” Gasso said. “… And there's a lot of money that goes into building a stadium up. I want some of that money to go more into the comforts of our athletes and treating our athletes to an elite setting … before (and) after games, as well as our staff.”

The Sooners aren’t limiting their inspiration to softball stadiums, either.

In 2020. Gasso’s beloved Los Angeles Dodgers played the World Series at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX, after the MLB decided to play the NLCS and Fall Classic in one place, creating a “playoff bubble.”

The softball team took the trip down south to take in the series and cheer the Dodgers to victory, but Gasso said she tried to soak in the state-of-the-art MLB facilities to see what they could apply to an eventual stadium in Norman.

“We're sitting in Globe Life and we're taking notes,” Gasso said. “Globe Life is a billion-dollar stadium, and we're just taking notes about some of the things that we see that I'm sure we can’t afford, but another version of it or just the idea of the way things were set up.

“Wherever we go, we're searching it. Whether it's softball, or if we ever go to look at the baseball stadium as well if we're on campus somewhere.”

Winners of five national championships, Gasso has built a bonafide dynasty in Norman. But with OU’s impending move to the SEC, Gasso feels like Love’s Field will not only complete the puzzle for her program, but be the crown jewel of OU Softball.

“Everything is in order. But our stadium, that's the missing piece to this puzzle,” Gasso said. “And when this piece gets locked in, we have fully, fully arrived.

“We've got our trophies, we've got our rings, but no one sees them because we have no place to put them and no showcase to show them. Now this is going to be off the charts a wow factor for recruits when they come in. And just daily living, the morale and the respect for the athletes. I think they're going to feel something completely different. And we are going to treat that like it is gold.”

