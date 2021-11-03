Why Oklahoma's Patty Gasso Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon

The legendary Sooners coach said she's not thinking of retirement, especially with a new stadium on the horizon.

Patty Gasso is the happiest coach in softball.

In June, she brought her fifth National Championship home to Norman, returning to the pinnacle of collegiate softball.

But the winning didn’t stop there for Gasso.

Last week, Love’s Travel Stops announced an historic donation, pledging a $9 million gift to build Gasso and her Sooners softball program their long overdue palace. Love’s is also going to match dollar-for-dollar further donations up to $3 million toward the project.

The hope in Norman is for Love’s Field to open up in 2024, and Gasso left no doubt as to where she would be taking in the first contest played in the new venue — she’ll be leading the charge in the OU dugout.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t have a set date of when I’m going to be finished with my career here,” Gasso said last week during a Zoom press conference last week. “Because I’m having the best time of my life now. I have grown into a coach that is not losing sleep at night like I used to. I’m not stressed and feeling sick all the time and nervous.

“I have found how to enjoy what I’m doing without letting wins and losses control my emotions. So I’m having a blast.”

Gasso is one of the titans of college softball, racking up 1,335 wins over the last 27 seasons for OU.

During the last Women’s College World Series, Gasso used her platform to lobby for changes for the betterment of the game, from further facility improvements that are needed at Hall of Fame Stadium, to the compact WCWS schedule to the need for instant replay during the biggest games in the softball season.

Her outspoken nature had led to some speculation that she could be nearing the end of her career. She even mentioned it last spring after longtime friend and women's basketball coach Sherri Coale retired.

And while that day will come, Gasso said she’s going to have some fun breaking in Oklahoma’s new stadium first.

“I just trust that I’m going to be standing in that stadium in 2024 for that first pitch,” Gasso said with a smile. “Which I likely will break down right there in the third base coaching box when it actually happens.”

For now, Gasso is focused on repeating as National Champions for the second time in her career.

And the Sooners might have the pieces to reload and pull off the feat. Oklahoma lost three major contributors from last year’s team, pitching duo Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile, as well as outfielder Nicole Mendes.

Replacing them, Gasso landed the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in pitcher Jordyn Bahl, a talented North Texas transfer in Hope Trautwein, as well as Oregon transfer Allyssa Brito.

Gasso said she’s continuing to enjoy the process of preparing the team each day, and she’s still just as motivated to chase championships as she always has been, keeping thoughts of retirement away for now.

“There’s no date set on it,” Gasso said. “And like I said, I feel like I’m my best me right now as a coach and just as a person that’s dealing with a very difficult level of intensity.

“So this definitely is going to keep me going until 2024, you can be assured of that.”

