OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces Schedule Changes to Okana Invitational
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Due to expected inclement weather this weekend, Oklahoma Softball has announced an altered schedule for its Okana Invitational in Norman. Oklahoma will now play its game against St. Thomas on Thursday at 7 p.m., changed from the original time of 4 p.m. Friday.
The rest of the weekend's schedule will remain the same, with the Sooners playing UCF Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Softball's Weekend Schedule (including neutral site games)
Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. - OU vs. St. Thomas
Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. - OU vs. UCF
Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m. - St. Thomas vs. UCF
Saturday, April 5 at 12:30 p.m. - OU vs. UCF
Due to the schedule change for OU's game against St. Thomas, there will be no SEC Network+ stream of the contest.
Ticket Information:
All tickets that were originally distributed for Friday's 4 p.m. game against St. Thomas will now be valid for entry for Thursday's game. For fans with digital tickets, the date and time on those tickets will automatically update on your account. For fans with paper tickets, please ensure you bring your original St. Thomas ticket with you for entry.
Fans who may now want to attend tonight's game can do so by clicking here. Fans who can no longer attend the rescheduled game must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. Any single-game standing-room-only tickets for Thursday's game that were purchased through the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office may be exchanged for a future game or can be refunded by emailing outickets@ou.edu or calling 405-325-2424.
Season ticket holders who can no longer attend games this weekend are encouraged to ensure their seats are still filled by transferring tickets, returning their seats back to OU or selling their tickets through OU's Seat Share program. More information on how to do this is available at soonersports.com/seatshare.