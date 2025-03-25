OU Softball: Oklahoma's Sam Landry Wins SEC Pitcher of the Week for Third Time
For the third time this year, Sam Landry has earned SEC Pitcher of the Week honors.
She was essential in Oklahoma’s series victory over Missouri this past weekend, allowing one earned run across 12 innings in Columbia, MO.
She got the ball in the series-opener on Friday, where she pitched a shutout in five innings as the Sooners run ruled the Tigers.
Then with the series hanging in the balance, OU coach Patty Gasso and associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha again turned to the senior transfer.
She held off Missouri, allowing four hits and issuing no walks in the 5-1 win on Sunday. Landry struck out nine Tigers as well.
Nationally, she ranks third in WHIP (0.71), fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.71) and 10th in ERA (1.04).
No. 2 Oklahoma has another tough week ahead.
Wednesday the Sooners will hit the road for a midweek contest against Wichita State before hosting No. 9 Tennessee in SEC play at Love’s Field.