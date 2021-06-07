Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Oklahoma Celebrates Making the National Championship Series

Watch the Sooners locker room celebrations after their 7-1 victory over the James Madison Dukes.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners pulled off the improbable this weekend. 

After dropping their opener to the James Madison Dukes on Thursday, the Sooners reeled off four straight victories to return to their second straight National Championship series. 

 When head coach Patty Gasso returned to the locker room after the game, the coaching staff doused the team in water and the party was on to celebrate their comeback in the WCWS.

Oklahoma now awaits their opponent, which will be the winner of Monday night's Florida State-Alabama game.

Game 1 in the best-of-three championship series starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

