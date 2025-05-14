WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Previews the Norman Regional
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso previewed the Sooners' upcoming regional on Wednesday.
Following a successful run through the SEC Tournament that saw OU and Texas A&M end as co-champions, Oklahoma will host California, Omaha and Boston University in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field.
The Sooners were seeded as the No. 2-overall team in the tournament field by the NCAA Selection Committee, which sets a familiar path back to Oklahoma City for the program.
OU will host this weekend's contests at Love's Field, and should the Sooners advance, they'll host next weekend's Super Regional contests as well for the chance to head back to the Women's College World Series to attempt to capture a fifth-straight national title.
If the Sooners are able to take care of California, Omaha and Boston University, then OU will be matchup up with the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional, which is hosted by 15-seeded Alabama.
Oklahoma will get going in the Norman Regional against Boston University on Friday at 5 p.m. Cal and Omaha will take the field in Norman at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
