All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Previews the Norman Regional

Watch as OU coach Patty Gasso previews the Sooners’ opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Ryan Chapman

WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Previews the Norman Regional
WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso Previews the Norman Regional /

NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso previewed the Sooners' upcoming regional on Wednesday.

Following a successful run through the SEC Tournament that saw OU and Texas A&M end as co-champions, Oklahoma will host California, Omaha and Boston University in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field.

The Sooners were seeded as the No. 2-overall team in the tournament field by the NCAA Selection Committee, which sets a familiar path back to Oklahoma City for the program.

OU will host this weekend's contests at Love's Field, and should the Sooners advance, they'll host next weekend's Super Regional contests as well for the chance to head back to the Women's College World Series to attempt to capture a fifth-straight national title.

If the Sooners are able to take care of California, Omaha and Boston University, then OU will be matchup up with the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional, which is hosted by 15-seeded Alabama.

Oklahoma will get going in the Norman Regional against Boston University on Friday at 5 p.m. Cal and Omaha will take the field in Norman at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can also watch the interview with Gasso from Wednesday on YouTube here.

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball