WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Hero Giselle Juarez Throws Out First Pitch for Diamondbacks

Championship pitcher from Arizona joins Patty Gasso and Tiare Jennings this summer as celebrities at MLB ballparks.

Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez, one of the Sooners' heroes of this year's national champions, achieved an honor last week that's becoming less and less rare for OU softball players.

Juarez, who pitched both wins of the Sooners' championship series victory over FLorida State, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Juarez, a native of Glendale, AZ, joined OU head coach Patty Gasso and second baseman Tiare Jennings as Sooners who officially started a Major League Baseball game this season. Both Southern California natives, they threw out the first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.