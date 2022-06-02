Skip to main content

WCWS Photo Gallery: Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2

View the AllSooners photo gallery from No. 1 Oklahoma's 13-2 win over No. 9 Northwestern on Thursday to open the Women's College World Series.

View the AllSooners photo gallery from the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners' 13-2 win over the No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday, June 2 to open up the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Hope Trautwein pitching
18
Gallery
18 Images

