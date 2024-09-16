Oklahoma Commits Dominate Week 3 of High School Football Season
The Oklahoma Sooners picked up a big win over Tulane on Saturday to move to 3-0 ahead of a massive showdown against the Tennessee Volunteers.
In addition to OU's victory, more than 15 Sooners' commits picked up wins in their high school matchups.
Denton Guyer (TX) quarterback and 4-star prospect Kevin Sperry had his best performance of the year against a strong North Crowley (TX) squad, going 18-of-30 for 264 yards and four touchdowns and one interception.
The Elite 11 finalist also added 38 yards on the ground, but the Wildcats lost to the Panthers 49-28 in a matchup between two of the Lone Star State's top teams.
Sperry, rated the No. 162 overall prospect and No. 11 quarterback in the nation, was Oklahoma's first commit in the 2025 recruiting class.
One of the talented signal caller's future targets, 4-star Checotah (OK) wide receiver Elijah Thomas, also had a big game over the weekend. Thomas caught four passes for 161 yards and two scores, adding three carries for 28 yards and another touchdown on the ground in the Wildcats' 53-13 win over Dewey (OK).
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Thomas is rated the No. 135 overall prospect and No. 18 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3's industry ranking.
On the other side of the ball, Emerson (TX) 4-star cornerback Maliek Hawkins tallied seven tackles, but the Mavericks narrowly fell 29-28 in a tight contest against Walnut Grove (TX). The younger brother of OU freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., Emerson's star defender is rated the No. 29 cornerback in the 2025 cycle.
The Hawkins brothers' father, Michael Hawkins, played defensive back at Oklahoma from 2002-2005 before being selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Elsewhere in Texas, 4-star running back Tory Blaylock and Atascocita (TX) topped Austin Westlake (TX) 39-21 to remain unbeaten. Jonathan Hatton, a 4-star tailback in the 2026 recruiting class, helped lead Cibolo Steele to a 56-10 win over Brandeis (TX).
In the Dallas area, Gracen Harris and Ennis logged a 45-30 victory over Burleson Centennial (TX) while Ryder Mix and Frisco Lone Star (TX) beat McKinney North (TX) 49-13. Melissa (TX) and 3-star center Owen Hollenbeck also notched a huge win, taking down Frisco Memorial 66-6.
In Oklahoma, 4-star edge rusher CJ Nickson and Weatherford (OK) topped El Reno (OK) 31-0 to move the Eagles to 2-0 on the season. Nickson is rated the No. 74 overall prospect and No. 9 athlete in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Trystan Haynes, Marcus James and Trynae Washington helped lead the Carl Albert (OK) Titans to a massive 70-0 victory over Lawton Eisenhower (OK) while Alexander Shieldnight and Wagoner (OK) scored a 51-7 win against Tahlequah (OK).
Miami Central (FL) and 4-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard topped Pompano Beach (FL) 67-0 one week ahead of a big-time matchup against Sunshine State powerhouse American Heritage (FL).
Also in the Miami area, Homestead (FL) and 4-star wide receiver Cortez Mills dominated Southwest Miami (FL) 77-6.
In California, 4-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal and Narbonne (CA) took down Venice (CA) 55-7 and 4-star wideout Marcus Harris helped Mater Dei (CA) to a 38-7 win over Kahuku (HI).
Dr. Henry Wise (MD) and 4-star defensive lineman Trenton Wilson won a defensive showdown against Eleanor Roosevelt (MD) 14-0 and 3-star defensive lineman Ka'Mori Moore led Lee's Summit North (MO) to a 26-13 victory over Mill Valley (KS).