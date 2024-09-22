Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Boasts Star-Studded Visitor List in SEC Debut
On Saturday, Sept. 21, Oklahoma played its first SEC contest, taking on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in Norman.
The Sooners long-awaited SEC debut brought ESPN's "College Gameday" to town and put all eyes in the college football world on OU's matchup with the Volunteers.
Despite Brent Venables and company dropping their matchup to former Sooners' quarterback and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, the crowd in Norman was electric against Tennessee, making for a good visit experience for recruits, even in the loss.
With the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class virtually completed, the team has started to focus its efforts heavily on the 2026 recruiting class, as evident by Saturday's visitor list.
Here is a rundown of who was in Norman over the weekend.
OU commits
Lewisville (TX) 2025 5-star OL Michael Fasusi
Bridgeland (TX) 2025 4-star OL Ryan Fodje
Weatherford (OK) 2025 4-star DL CJ Nickson
Bauxite (AR) 2025 4-star DB Marcus Wimberly
Homestead (FL) 2025 4-star WR Cortez Mills
Checotah (OK) 2025 4-star WR Elijah Thomas
Little Rock Parkview (AR) 2025 4-star DB Omarion Robinson
Lancaster (TX) 2025 4-star WR Emmanuel Choice
Emerson (TX) 2025 4-star DB Maliek Hawkins
Klein Oak (TX) 2025 4-star DB Courtland Guillory
Ennis (TX) 2025 4-star WR Gracen Harris
Carl Albert (OK) 2025 4-star DB Trystan Haynes
Carl Albert (OK) 2025 4-star ATH Trynae Washington
Carl Albert (OK) 2025 3-star LB Marcus James
Melissa (TX) 2025 3-star OL Owen Hollenbeck
Lee's Summit North (MO) 2025 3-star DL Ka'Mori Moore
Wagoner (OK) 2025 3-star DL Alexander Shieldnight
Lewisville (TX) 2025 OL Sean Hutton
Moore (OK) 2025 LS Seth Freeman
Narbonne (CA) 2026 4-star QB Jaden O'Neal
Denton Guyer (TX) 2027 4-star DL Zane Rowe
OU offers
Duncanville (TX) 2026 4-star DL Kevin Ford
Cross County (AR) 2026 4-star DL Danny Beale
Jenks (OK) 2026 4-star RB Kaydin Jones
Olentangy (OH) 2026 4-star DB Kaden Gebhardt
Narbonne (CA) 2026 4-star LB Kenneth Goodwin III
St Ignatius (OH) 2026 4-star OL Will Conroy
Cass (GA) 2026 4-star OL Bear McWhorter
Collins Hill (GA) 4-star DL Deuce Geralds II
Little Rock Parkview (AR) 2026 4-star LB Jakore Smith
Frisco Lone Star (TX) 2026 4-star ATH Davian Groce
Great Bend (KS) 2026 4-star TE Ian Premer
Sulphur Springs (TX) 2026 3-star OL Vincent Johnson Jr.
Windsor (CO) 2026 3-star OL Deacon Schmitt
South Oak Cliff (TX) 2026 3-star LB Jamarion Phillips
Cherry Creek (CO) 2026 3-star DL Tufanua Umu-Cais
Carmel Catholic (IL) 2027 4-star QB Trae Taylor
South Oak Cliff (TX) 2027 4-star OL Brian Swanson
Duncanville (TX) 2027 4-star WR Trenton Yancey
Jenks (OK) 2027 4-star ATH Semaj Stanford
Liberty Christian (TX) 2027 4-star DB Cooper Witten
Anna (TX) 2027 OL Peyton Miller
Owasso (OK) 2027 DB Bryson Brown
Lakeview Centennial (TX) 2027 DB Montre Jackson
Cedar Hill (TX) 2027 ATH Jalen Brewster
Best of the rest
Prosper (TX) 2026 4-star OL Bryce Gilmore
Duncan (OK) 2026 QB Sawyer Rice
Mustang (OK) 2026 ATH Jaden Johnson
Mustang (OK) 2026 ATH Jaytee Johnson
Blue Valley Northwest (KS) 2026 K Trace Rudd
Cathedral (CA) 2027 WR Quentin Hale
Tulsa Union (OK) 2028 ATH Rocky Bright III