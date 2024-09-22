All Sooners

Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Boasts Star-Studded Visitor List in SEC Debut

Despite a loss to Tennessee on Saturday night, the Sooners hosted a number of coveted recruits in their SEC opener.

Randall Sweet

Olentangy athlete Kaden Gebhardt (34) catches a touchdown pass
Olentangy athlete Kaden Gebhardt (34) catches a touchdown pass / Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Oklahoma played its first SEC contest, taking on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in Norman.

The Sooners long-awaited SEC debut brought ESPN's "College Gameday" to town and put all eyes in the college football world on OU's matchup with the Volunteers.

Despite Brent Venables and company dropping their matchup to former Sooners' quarterback and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, the crowd in Norman was electric against Tennessee, making for a good visit experience for recruits, even in the loss.

With the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class virtually completed, the team has started to focus its efforts heavily on the 2026 recruiting class, as evident by Saturday's visitor list.

Here is a rundown of who was in Norman over the weekend.

OU commits

Lewisville (TX) 2025 5-star OL Michael Fasusi

Bridgeland (TX) 2025 4-star OL Ryan Fodje

Weatherford (OK) 2025 4-star DL CJ Nickson

Bauxite (AR) 2025 4-star DB Marcus Wimberly

Homestead (FL) 2025 4-star WR Cortez Mills

Checotah (OK) 2025 4-star WR Elijah Thomas

Little Rock Parkview (AR) 2025 4-star DB Omarion Robinson

Lancaster (TX) 2025 4-star WR Emmanuel Choice

Emerson (TX) 2025 4-star DB Maliek Hawkins

Klein Oak (TX) 2025 4-star DB Courtland Guillory

Ennis (TX) 2025 4-star WR Gracen Harris

Carl Albert (OK) 2025 4-star DB Trystan Haynes

Carl Albert (OK) 2025 4-star ATH Trynae Washington

Carl Albert (OK) 2025 3-star LB Marcus James

Melissa (TX) 2025 3-star OL Owen Hollenbeck

Lee's Summit North (MO) 2025 3-star DL Ka'Mori Moore

Wagoner (OK) 2025 3-star DL Alexander Shieldnight

Lewisville (TX) 2025 OL Sean Hutton

Moore (OK) 2025 LS Seth Freeman

Narbonne (CA) 2026 4-star QB Jaden O'Neal

Denton Guyer (TX) 2027 4-star DL Zane Rowe

OU offers

Duncanville (TX) 2026 4-star DL Kevin Ford

Cross County (AR) 2026 4-star DL Danny Beale

Jenks (OK) 2026 4-star RB Kaydin Jones

Olentangy (OH) 2026 4-star DB Kaden Gebhardt

Narbonne (CA) 2026 4-star LB Kenneth Goodwin III

St Ignatius (OH) 2026 4-star OL Will Conroy

Cass (GA) 2026 4-star OL Bear McWhorter

Collins Hill (GA) 4-star DL Deuce Geralds II

Little Rock Parkview (AR) 2026 4-star LB Jakore Smith

Frisco Lone Star (TX) 2026 4-star ATH Davian Groce

Great Bend (KS) 2026 4-star TE Ian Premer

Sulphur Springs (TX) 2026 3-star OL Vincent Johnson Jr.

Windsor (CO) 2026 3-star OL Deacon Schmitt

South Oak Cliff (TX) 2026 3-star LB Jamarion Phillips

Cherry Creek (CO) 2026 3-star DL Tufanua Umu-Cais

Carmel Catholic (IL) 2027 4-star QB Trae Taylor

South Oak Cliff (TX) 2027 4-star OL Brian Swanson

Duncanville (TX) 2027 4-star WR Trenton Yancey

Jenks (OK) 2027 4-star ATH Semaj Stanford

Liberty Christian (TX) 2027 4-star DB Cooper Witten

Anna (TX) 2027 OL Peyton Miller

Owasso (OK) 2027 DB Bryson Brown

Lakeview Centennial (TX) 2027 DB Montre Jackson

Cedar Hill (TX) 2027 ATH Jalen Brewster

Best of the rest

Prosper (TX) 2026 4-star OL Bryce Gilmore

Duncan (OK) 2026 QB Sawyer Rice

Mustang (OK) 2026 ATH Jaden Johnson

Mustang (OK) 2026 ATH Jaytee Johnson

Blue Valley Northwest (KS) 2026 K Trace Rudd

Cathedral (CA) 2027 WR Quentin Hale

Tulsa Union (OK) 2028 ATH Rocky Bright III

Published
Randall Sweet

RANDALL SWEET

Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail. Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state. A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder. Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. 

Home/Sooners Recruiting