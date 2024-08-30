WATCH: Jackson Arnold Finds Bauer Sharp for Oklahoma's First TD of Season
Oklahoma has scored points in 2024.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold got OU's 2024 season going after marching the Sooners down the field in their first drive as an SEC team and finishing it off with a touchdown pass to tight end Bauer Sharp.
Arnold rolled out to the right before finding Sharp streaking up the field for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The play was set up after running back Gavin Sawchuck converted a 4th-and-1 for the Sooners with a 2-yard run. The Sooners scored on the next play.
Making only his second career start, Arnold finished the first drive 3-for-3 for 64 yards and the TD, plus had a 6-yard run. He hit three different receivers in Sharp, Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks.
As for Sharp, a redshirt junior, it was his first catch as a Sooner after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana this past offseason.