Back from Injury, Ana Llanusa Gives Oklahoma a Major Weapon

After back surgery and rehab gave her clarity and her new coach gave her confidence, the Sooners' senior guard is already putting up big numbers.

Oklahoma senior Ana Llanusa has been waiting — and working — to get back on the basketball court.

Her return on Tuesday night was no small triumph.

Llanusa hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in OU’s 73-71 win at South Dakota. Without their 5-foot-11 inspirational leader, OU probably wouldn’t have won the game — and first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk might face a steeper uphill climb moving forward.

“Honestly, she’s really, really special,” Baranczyk said after the game. “ … When I got here in the spring, she was just starting to get back. She obviously sat out last year, and so it’s been really fun to watch her jump into her team.”

Llanusa missed all of 2020-21 with a back injury. The surgery and the rehab challenged the Choctaw, OK, product in ways she hadn’t been challenged before.

“The back injury has helped me look at the mental aspects of basketball,” she said on Oct. 29. “ … I’m really hungry to win, really hungry to be better. It’s been amazing.”

Llanusa said she “grew up on OU basketball” and so had to make a transition when Sherri Coale retired and the Sooners hired Baranczyk. But Llanusa said Baranczyk has been an incredible asset in her return, particularly with her confidence.

“Since Jennie’s been here, my confidence has gone through the roof. I’ve learned to take my shots and not second-guess my shots when I am taking those shots. I think hat’s when I’m at my best, and she’s helped me find that again.

“She hasn’t even known me that long and just has so much confidence in me.”

Athletes returning from injury is almost never a straight line. For Llanusa, that manifested some on Tuesday night in Vermillion, SD.

“Tonight, she had moments where she’s pressing becuase she wants it so bad and things don’t go her way,” Baranczyk said. “But she just settled in and is just so steady and she was just a great leader and great presence for us.

“That’s exactly how her journey’s been. It’s been one that’s had some bumps and had some things, but when you look at someone who just loves playing, it’s been really, really fun.”

Llanusa was the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the year in 2017, and she averaged 12.6 points as a freshman at OU. That blew up to 18.3 points per game as a sophomore as she shot 34.1 percent from 3-point range. But in 2019-20, Llanusa averaged 15.4 points per game as she continued to deal with injuries and confidence issues.

Llanusa wasn’t available for comment after the opener against South Dakota, but she said during the preseason her college basketball journey has changed her.

“It feels amazing to be back on the court,” Llanusa said on Oct. 29. “I think this is the longest I've ever been without playing basketball, so it definitely felt like a piece of me was missing.”