Jennie Baranczyk Enjoying Starting From Square One at Oklahoma

The new women's basketball coach will make her OU debut this Sunday in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Hiring a new coach is a fresh start for everyone, including the new coach herself.

Things are no different for new Oklahoma women’s basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Coming to the Sooners from Drake, Baranczyk hopes to bring her free-flowing, position-less offense to the Lloyd Noble Center.

And while everything has changed for Baranczyk as she takes over a new roster at a new job in a new part of the country, she was also reminded that she herself had to reset to square one just to teach her system.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve taught it since the very beginning, but it’s been real fun,” Baranczyk said last week at Big 12 Media Day. “The players have been very open minded, and you can really start to see some players pick it up and make some reads and really find their own game in it.”

When speaking with local media on Friday ahead of Oklahoma’s exhibition game this Sunday, Baranczyk said starting all the way back at the beginning has been challenging, but she’s really excited about the progress the team has made.

“When you’re at a place for so long, you know, after a year everything’s different,” Baranczyk said during a Zoom press conference on Friday. “… And so when I say, ‘okay, get in your three lines,’ they’re looking at me like okay where is that? And so I’ve had to be really better at communicating to be honest. I’ve taken for granted some things.”

But as the team has gotten acclimated to Baranczyk and her new offensive system, the new coach said they’re starting to come together and really understand each person’s role in the offense.

“I think our chemistry is really good. But there’s still — on-court chemistry is challenging because it takes time,” she said. “…So there’s moments that I look at us and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, we look really good.’ And then there’s other moments, and those are the really challenging ones. And a lot of it is just that we haven’t gotten to that part yet in terms of how we really build.

“… I feel really good about where we’re at because you can start to see glimpses of where we can go. Are we really at where we want to be? No. But you shouldn’t be there (right now).”

Redshirt senior Ana Llanusa said in this short time, Baranczyk and her staff has the team playing with belief, as they’ve done a really good job of building the team up.

“I’ve played with some of these girls for what, four years now, and I’ve seen more confidence in them than I’ve ever seen in the past four years,” Llanusa said. “… It makes you not shy away from the things that you know. Sometimes you forget.

“When you get to college you go into a shell where you think ‘Oh I can’t do that now that I’m in college, there’s bigger and better people here. But it really allows you to do exactly what you’ve been doing or know that you could do your whole time you’ve played basketball.”

Sooner fans will get their first chance to see Baranczyk’s high-flying offense on Sunday afternoon when Oklahoma hosts Rogers State on Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is free at the Lloyd Noble Center for the contest.

Baranczyk is excited as well to finally get going, and to see her team in action on the court for the first time against an opponent.

“In terms of the openness and the off-court chemistry and the way they want to play together,” said Baranczyk, “that has been awesome.”

