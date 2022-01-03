Oklahoma Breaks Into AP Top 25; Kelbie Washington Lands Big 12 Honor

The Sooners haven't been ranked since 2017 and are on their longest winning streak in more than a decade.

The investments being made by new coach Jennie Baranczyk are paying fast dividends.

OU on Monday finally debuted in this season’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, jumping into the rankings at No. 23 following a 97-91 victory at Texas Tech on Sunday.

After spending the first eight weeks of the season on the fringes of the poll, OU finds itself ranked for the first time since week one of the 2017-18 season.

Kelbie Washington Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Baranczyk has Oklahoma off to a 12-1 start (1-0 in Big 12 play) and has won her last nine games. It’s the team’s longest winning streak since 2008-09 and best start since 2006-07, when Sherri Coale’s squad started 17-1.

Since Coale retired at the end of last season and athletic director Joe Castiglione announced Baranczyk as her replacement, the Sooners’ trajectory has been pointed up.

Baranczyk and the Sooners get a chance to back up their ranking this week when OU hosts No. 12 Iowa State (12-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m Tuesday.

Also Monday, freshman Kelbie Washington landed Freshman of the Week accolades from the Big 12.

Washington averaged 10.5 points, 10.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio while helping the Sooners to a 2-0 record last week.

She scored 10 points with seven assists in OU's 97-91 win over Texas Tech, and also filled the stat sheet against Wichita State with 11 points, an OU freshman-record 14 assists, six rebounds and five steals — the first Division I freshman since 2009-10 to post those numbers. Her 14 assists marked an OU freshman record.