Oklahoma Completes Stunning Season Sweep of No. 9 Baylor in Waco

The win over the Bears completed the Sooners' first regular season sweep of Baylor in over a decade.

Jennie Baranczyk’s magical first season in Norman continued in a major way on Wednesday night.

The Sooners, after having their flight canceled and being forced to bus to Waco and arriving just moments before tip, went into the house of mighty No. 9 Baylor and knocked off the Bears 78-77 to complete their first regular season sweep of the Big 12 powerhouse since 2009.

The hero, just as it was against Texas on Saturday, was again Liz Scott who made the game-winning bucket in the final seconds.

Oklahoma then got a stop on the final possession of the game to hang on for the win, improving to an impressive 19-3 on the season.

With the win, the Sooners remain tied atop the Big 12 standings with Iowa State at an 8-2 conference mark - which is the best conference start for Oklahoma since 2015.

Madi Williams led the team with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting while also adding a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.

Scott, in addition to hitting the game-winner, was also very effective and efficient scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

The Sooners will return home next for a matchup with West Virginia on Saturday. Tip time for that matchup is set at 3 p.m. CT at the Lloyd Noble Center.