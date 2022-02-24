Skip to main content

Oklahoma Dominates TCU to End Streak

The Sooners had lost three straight games by double digits, but on Wednesday night blasted TCU by 35 points in a crucial Big 12 game.

The losing streak is over.

No. 20-ranked Oklahoma dominated TCU from wire to wire on Wednesday night and beat the Horned Frogs 92-57 in Fort Worth.

For just the second time this year, six Sooners scored in double figures as OU (21-6, 10-5) ended a three-game losing streak. It’s also the Sooners’ first 10-win season in Big 12 Conference play since 2017-18.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 10.18.54 PM

OU tied a season high with 15 field goals from 3-point range.

Read More

Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 17 points. Gabby Gregory scored a season-high 13 points off the bench, Madi Williams scored 12 points (on a career-high four 3-pointers in just 13 minutes thanks to an ejection). Nydia Lampkin set a new career-high by with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Liz Scott and Taylor Robertson each finished with 11 points.

The Sooners move into a tie for third in the Big 12 standings.

Williams was disqualified for stepping onto the floor during an altercation in the second quarter, but according to Big 12 Conference rules, she will be eligible for the next game against Kansas State on Saturday in Norman.

The OU-Kansas State game is set for a 4 p.m. tipoff and will be carried by Bally Sports Oklahoma.

OU will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Final Four team, and Hall of fame head coach Sherri Coale, who led the Sooners for 25 years before retiring last season, will be honored at halftime.

