Oklahoma Falls at Home to Texas Tech

Missing "that fire" and losing their second consecutive game for the first time all season sets up the Sooners for a huge match at Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma fell 97-87 to Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center, marking the Sooners’ first back-to-back losses of the season.

OU overcame a 10-point deficit by halftime, but couldn’t overcome the Red Raiders in the second half.

“I thought Texas Tech did an incredible job and controlled the game from the tip,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We need to be better and we need to be ready – and that's on us as a coaching staff. We have to have our team prepared and so I'm disappointed in a variety of things. But all the credit to them (Texas Tech), they're a really good basketball team and earned it tonight.”

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5 overall, 9-4 in Big 12 play) stays in second place in the Big 12 race with a revenge match against first-place Iowa State looming Saturday in Ames.

“We didn't have the fire that we've had,” Baranczyk said. “We didn't have the competitiveness. This is gut check time — are we going to be the team that has that or not? If we play with that kind of energy, it’s a different game. We needed to play harder.”

Skylar Vann led OU with 17 points, while Madi Williams scored 16 and Nevaeh Tot tied her career high with 16. Taylor Robertson made one 3-pointer and finished with 14 points.

Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) scored the game’s first eight points and led 14-4 midway through the first quarter.

After OU forced a 37-37 tie at the break, Liz Scott hit a pair of free throws to put OU in front 57-55. But Tech outscored the Sooners 34-27 in the fourth quarter — powered by 20-of-22 free throw shooting in the final period.

The Sooners and No. 6-ranked Iowa State (21-4, 10-3) — who was beaten 73-48 by No. 14 Texas — tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Hilton Coliesum on ESPN+.