Oklahoma Falls at Texas

Jennie Baranczyk's 12th-ranked Sooners got out to an early lead but couldn't hang on as Texas dominated the second half.

Texas rallied, then stepped on the gas.

No. 12-ranked Oklahoma built a first-half lead, but fell 78-63 on Saturday night to the rival Longhorns at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

No. 12 OU fell to 20-4 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play, while No. 16 Texas improved to 17-6 and 7-5.

“I thought Texas was phenomenal today,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought we started really well and then did a decent job in the second quarter until the end of the half. We didn't respond in the third and we're going to own this and get better. What a conference we get to play in.”

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 16 points and five rebounds, while Taylor Robertson added 13 points as the teams split the season series.

OU led 13-9 early and built it to 32-26 in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold on.

Texas led by 12 at the 3:52 mark of the third, then extended that to 64-44 going into the fourth quarter and snapped the Sooners’ four-game winning streak.

OU is back home Wednesday against Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10), a 6 p.m. start on Sooner Sports TV. Oklahoma won first meeting of 97-91 in Lubbock on Jan. 2.