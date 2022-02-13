Skip to main content

Oklahoma Falls at Texas

Jennie Baranczyk's 12th-ranked Sooners got out to an early lead but couldn't hang on as Texas dominated the second half.

Texas rallied, then stepped on the gas.

No. 12-ranked Oklahoma built a first-half lead, but fell 78-63 on Saturday night to the rival Longhorns at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

No. 12 OU fell to 20-4 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play, while No. 16 Texas improved to 17-6 and 7-5.

“I thought Texas was phenomenal today,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought we started really well and then did a decent job in the second quarter until the end of the half. We didn't respond in the third and we're going to own this and get better. What a conference we get to play in.”

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 10.21.47 PM

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 16 points and five rebounds, while Taylor Robertson added 13 points as the teams split the season series.

OU led 13-9 early and built it to 32-26 in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold on.

Texas led by 12 at the 3:52 mark of the third, then extended that to 64-44 going into the fourth quarter and snapped the Sooners’ four-game winning streak.

OU is back home Wednesday against Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10), a 6 p.m. start on Sooner Sports TV. Oklahoma won first meeting of 97-91 in Lubbock on Jan. 2.

