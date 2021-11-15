Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Named ESPN Coach of the Week

The Sooners got off to a 2-0 start to their season with wins over South Dakota and Arkansas State.

The Jennie Baranczyk era of Oklahoma women’s basketball is off to a very strong start with two solid wins in the opening week of the season.

The Sooners tipped things off with a rock solid 73-71 road win over a good South Dakota team before cruising in their home opener against Arkansas State 101-89 to move to 2-0.

The good start for Baranczyk’s Sooners tenure earned some national attention on Monday, as she was named the ESPN Coach of the Week.

Taking over for Sherri Coale is an understandably difficult spotlight to step into, and it is still very early with just two games under her belt, but it is still quite impressive how Baranczyk has handled things in the early going.

Next up for the Sooners will be a bout with Central Arkansas on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center before hitting the road for a major test at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas starting with No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

Time will tell if Oklahoma can carry the early momentum they have into more big wins in the weeks and months ahead, but Baranczyk has gotten some national attention to a program that is looking to be sparked back into national relevance.

So far, so good in the new era of Sooners women’s hoops.

