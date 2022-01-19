Oklahoma Named National Team of the Week

The Sooners posted landmark victories over both Baylor and TCU last week to seize sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings.

It was quite a week for Jennie Baranczyk’s Oklahoma Sooners.

After earning Big 12 Conference victories over No. 14-ranked Baylor and TCU, OU on Tuesday was named National Team of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The Sooners shared this week’s honor with Oregon.

Skylar Vann SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma erased three 10-point deficits to beat Baylor 83-77, marking OU’s first win over the Bears since 2015 and the program’s first top-15 win since 2017. Skylar Vann, who was Big 12 Player of the Week, had a career-high 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks — each of which were a team high.

Then the Sooners scored 100 points — the program’s second-highest total ever in a Big 12 game — in a 100-71 win over TCU. Oklahoma set a season-high with 53.6 percent shooting and had four players reach double-figure scoring.

The 2-0 week moved OU to sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings and made the 2021-22 squad the quickest in program history to 15 wins by calendar date.

Oklahoma is the first Big 12 team this season to be honored as the USBWA’s Team of the Week. Iowa State was honored during the 2020-21 season, the first season for the award.